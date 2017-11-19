The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Assam wants tea board HQ shifted to Guwahati

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 6:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 6:47 am IST

It is significant that shifting of the tea board office from Kolkata to Guwahati has been a long pending demand of the plantation industry.

Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora (Photo: PTI)
 Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora on Saturday said that the headquarters of the Tea Board of India should be shifted to Guwahati from Kolkata and asked the tea planters to take a decision on bringing tea from commerce ministry to agriculture.

Pointing out that Assam produces 53 per cent of tea produced in India, Mr Bora while addressing the biennial general meeting of the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) said, “Tea Board must shift its headquarters from Kolkata to Guwahati.”

It is significant that shifting of the tea board office from Kolkata to Guwahati has been a long pending demand of the plantation industry.

However, a move to shift the office was foiled due to opposition of the Trinamul Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

There are five statutory Commodity Boards under the commerce ministry — Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Spices and Tobacco. Except Tea Board, all other Boards are headquartered in the state where the product is mainly produced.

Mr Bora pointed out that Karnataka is the birthplace of coffee in India and Coffee Board is headquartered in Bengaluru, rubber cultivation in India has been traditionally confined to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Rubber Board is headquartered in Kottayam, Kerala, and Spices Board is headquartered in Cochin, Kerala, Tobacco Board is headquartered in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Bora also asked planters to decide if tea should continue to be under commerce ministry or for some valid reasons it should be shifted to agriculture ministry. “Planters should discuss this issue and let me know,” said Mr Bora.

“I know, with change in climate, tea plantations in Assam cannot survive without irrigation. I am exploring the option of extending the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) to the Small Tea Growers (STGs). This scheme is aimed to extend the coverage of irrigation and improving water use efficiency on pattern of more crop per drop policy,” said Mr Bora.

While referring the recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, the agriculture minister also advocated that tea should be declared as the National Drink of India.

Mr Bora who is also the president of regional AGP assured to take up the issue of declaring tea as national drink of India with the Prime Minister.

Tags: tea board, atul bora
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

2

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

3

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

4

Pilot draws penis in sky, Navy not happy with the incident

5

'Big Boss' winner, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, thanks Modi, Amit Shah

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham