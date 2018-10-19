The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 19, 2018 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Sadhu cuts off private part over love affair allegations

ANI
Published : Oct 19, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

Sadhu said that the people had tarnished his image by linking his name with a woman who stays in a nearby area.

The sadhu identified as Madani Baba, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Bamna district, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by a group of people as they could not bear his aim to build an ashram in an empty land. (Photo: ANI)
 The sadhu identified as Madani Baba, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Bamna district, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by a group of people as they could not bear his aim to build an ashram in an empty land. (Photo: ANI)

Bamna (Uttar Pradesh): Distressed by the allegations about his alleged love affair, a sadhu in Uttar Pradesh's Bamna village cut off his private part during a nine-day fasting of Navaratri.

The sadhu identified as Madani Baba, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Bamna district, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by a group of people as they could not bear his aim to build an ashram in an empty land.

He said that the people had tarnished his image by linking his name with a woman who stays in a nearby area.

"The sadhu happens to be a 28-year-old man residing in Kamsin village. He cut off his genitalia after an allegation surfaced against him. His treatment is underway," Bamna district hospital doctor Balveer Singh told ANI.

The district police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Tags: uttar pradesh, love affair, sadhu cuts his probate part, love affair allegations
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Modified cotton could be human food source

2

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

3

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

4

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

5

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham