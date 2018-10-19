The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

India, All India

Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP, party eyes boost in T'gana polls

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2018, 7:28 pm IST

Amit Shah said Paripoornananda has made big contribution in fields of social service and religious activities in south India.

Paripoornananda said he would work as a 'sevak' of the BJP with zero expectation and spread its message to southern parts of the country. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 Paripoornananda said he would work as a 'sevak' of the BJP with zero expectation and spread its message to southern parts of the country. (Photo: Video screengrab)

New Delhi: Swami Paripoornananda, founder of Hindu Vahini, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, with BJP president Amit Shah expressing confidence that the addition will boost his party's prospects in the Telangana assembly election.

Shah said Paripoornananda has made a big contribution in the fields of social service and religious activities in south India and his presence in the party will strengthen it a lot, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"His joining the BJP will infuse new energy into the party and boost its election prospects in Telangana," Shah, flanked by Paripoornananda and party general secretary Ram Madhav, told reporters.

Paripoornananda said he would work as a 'sevak' of the BJP with zero expectation and spread its message to southern parts of the country. He was recently externed from Hyderabad by the city police for allegedly making provocative speeches but got a stay on the order from a court.

A Hindutva leader and strong votary of building Ram temple in Ayodhya, he may be fielded by the BJP in election, party sources said.

The assembly poll in the state would be held on December 7.

Tags: swami paripoornananda, bjp, amit shah, telangana assembly election

MOST POPULAR

1

Modified cotton could be human food source

2

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

3

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

4

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

5

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

more

Editors' Picks

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham