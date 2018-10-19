The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

India, All India

Punjab approves 400 luxury cars, including 16 Land Cruisers, for ministers

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2018, 6:43 pm IST

The purchase of new vehicles is likely to cost around Rs 80 crore on the state exchequer, officials said.

However, officials said no purchase order has been given by the Punjab government for the new luxury vehicles so far. (Photo: File | PTI)
 However, officials said no purchase order has been given by the Punjab government for the new luxury vehicles so far. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chandigarh: Over 400 luxury vehicles have been approved by the Punjab government for the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats, a Transport Department order said on Friday.

The purchase of new vehicles is likely to cost around Rs 80 crore on the state exchequer, officials said.

As per the norms for vehicle entitlement, the department has approved 16 Land Cruisers, including two bulletproof, for the chief minister, 13 Mahindra Scorpios for his staff, 14 Maruti Dzire/Honda Amaze/Ertiga for the officers on special duty (OSDs) to the CM, the order said.

Besides, 17 ministers in the Amarinder Singh cabinet will be given Toyota Fortuner or Toyota Crysta, while 97 Toyota Crysta will be brought for legislators, as per the order.

With the new entitlement of vehicles, the chief minister will get Land Cruiser instead of eight Ambassadors and six Mitsubishi Monteros, ministers will now have Toyota Fortuner or Toyota Crysta in place of Toyota Camry, legislators travel mode has been upgraded from Toyota Innova to Toyota Innova Crysta, the order said.

However, officials said no purchase order has been given by the state government for the new luxury vehicles so far.

Farm organisations, including the BKU, criticised the order saying it would put extra burden on state exchequer.

The Finance minister during the Budget Session had said the state was reeling under a debt of around Rs 1,95,978 crore.

Tags: punjab government, amarinder singh, congress
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Modified cotton could be human food source

2

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

3

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

4

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

5

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

more

Editors' Picks

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham