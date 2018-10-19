The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

India, All India

Meghalaya: Woman names two Catholic Church priests in #MeToo campaign

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2018, 7:45 pm IST

Woman said she did not speak to anyone about the abuse by Br Muscat because of the larger abuse she faced from Br Francis Gale.

The 40-year-old woman, who had attempted suicide thrice in the past, has in her Facebook post accused the two priests — Br Francis Gale of the Christian Brothers and Br Muscat of Don Bosco — for sexually abusing her since she was a five-year-old. (Representational Image)
 The 40-year-old woman, who had attempted suicide thrice in the past, has in her Facebook post accused the two priests — Br Francis Gale of the Christian Brothers and Br Muscat of Don Bosco — for sexually abusing her since she was a five-year-old. (Representational Image)

Shillong: A woman named two priests of the dominant Catholic Church in Meghalaya on Friday on social media in a #MeToo campaign and alleged she was sexually abused by them many years ago.

The 40-year-old woman, who had attempted suicide thrice in the past, has in her Facebook post accused the two priests — Br Francis Gale of the Christian Brothers and Br Muscat of Don Bosco — for sexually abusing her since she was a five-year-old.

The victim, who overcame her suicidal tendency three years ago through counselling, said her poor family background often made the ideal profile of a victim to the sexual predators in the church.

She alleged Br Francis Gale started sexually abusing her when she was a five-year-old and her most trusted family member had slapped and rebuked her on hearing her story. The abuse continued till she turned 12, when she started menstruating. She had then mustered the courage to refuse to meet him as she was afraid she would get pregnant, the woman said in her post.

The accused is now based in West Bengal. Br Muscat, the second priest named by the woman in her post, is a priest of the Don Bosco group and is posted in Shillong. She alleged he would abuse his victims under the pretext of giving them sweets and toffees kept in a huge desk. "He would call victims to his side of the table (while the accompanying adults are on the other side). While we did (choose toffees from the drawers), he would slide his hands up our thighs," she said.

She said she did not speak to anyone about the abuse by Br Muscat because of the larger abuse she faced from Br Francis Gale. "The #MeToo has triggered a lot of distress but it also brings me hope and belief that justice will come," the victim said in her post. She said, "I do hope that in some small way my story will make perpetrators feel less empowered to abuse with impunity."

The woman said the reason for her to come and speak up now was to also try and support victims of similar crimes or connect them to counsellors and growing list of supporters.

When contacted, she told PTI that she had spoken to lawyers. "But at the moment coming out and going public has come at a huge cost. All I want is to support and listen to people of their stories." The head priest of the Archdiocese could not be contacted for his response to the allegation.

Tags: sexual abuse, crime, #metoo, #metoo india, abused by priests
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

MOST POPULAR

1

Modified cotton could be human food source

2

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

3

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

4

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

5

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

more

Editors' Picks

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham