J&K: 3 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, operation underway

ANI
Published : Oct 19, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2018, 1:17 pm IST

According to officials, four AK-47 rifles and four haversacks were recovered from the slain terrorists.

 The latest attack comes amidst rising incidents of terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir even as the government strives to ensure peace, and foil cross-border terrorism that disturbs normalcy in the region. (Representational image | PTI)

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): At least three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Boniyar town in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

According to officials, four AK-47 rifles and four haversacks were recovered from the slain terrorists. The operation is currently underway.

The latest attack comes amidst rising incidents of terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir even as the government strives to ensure peace, and foil cross-border terrorism that disturbs normalcy in the region.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is making all efforts to ensure peace in the Valley, adding that the maximum possible funds have been allocated for the development of Kashmir.

"We want that peace to be maintained in Kashmir and we are making a lot of efforts for that. We've allocated maximum possible fund for development of Kashmir. As far as terrorism is concerned, all terrorists coming there are from Pakistan", Singh told reporters in Bikaner.

General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC) Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh recently asserted that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir is under control even as there is no change in the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Army Commander said, "The situation is under control. However, the situation remains fragile because of the attempt by Pakistan to push infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir. As per inputs available to us, there is no change in terrorist infrastructure across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and therefore, we keep having several reports of infiltration attempts by Pakistan trained terrorists."

On Wednesday, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in Srinagar's in Fateh Kadal area. The slain militants were identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo, Fahad Mushtaq Waza and Rayees Ahmad. A police personnel named Kamal Kishore also lost his life in the ensuing gunfight.

Tags: j&k encounter, baramulla encounter, terrorists killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

