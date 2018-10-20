Grenade attack on Army camp in J&K's Pulwama, say police

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone stated that the attack was followed by firing at the army camp in Shadimarg.

According to PTI news agency, a police official said, 'There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama.' (Representational Image)

Kashmir: An army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was attacked with a grenade launcher on Friday.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone stated that the attack was followed by firing at the army camp in Shadimarg.

According to PTI news agency, a police official said, "There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama."

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)