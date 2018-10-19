50 dead after train runs over people watching Ravana burning near Amritsar

'A train travelling at fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar,' eyewitnesses said.

The accident took place at Choura Bazar near Amritsar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Amritsar: At least 50 people were killed after a train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers as they were watching the burning of Ravana’s effigy standing on a railway track near Amritsar in Punjab Friday evening.

“Death toll mounts to 50 as train mows down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar,” Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma told news agency PTI.

According to reports, people were mowed down as they could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers.

"There are more than 50 casualties. We are evacuating people, injured taken to the hospital," a Punjab police official said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravan dahan', PTI reported quoting sources.