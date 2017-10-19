The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017

India, All India

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: GJM Gen Secy Roshan Giri

ANI
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 1:03 pm IST

The conflict between GJM leaders and West Bengal Police has culminated into violent clashes in the past.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) General Secretary Roshan Giri has alleged that his house was ransacked by West Bengal Police on Wednesday night. (Photo: ANI)
Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) General Secretary Roshan Giri has alleged that his house was ransacked by West Bengal Police on Wednesday night.

On October 13, an exchange of fire between GJM supporters and West Bengal Police in Darjeeling's Takvar resulted in the death of Sub-Inspector Amitavo Mallick, while at least two others were injured.

GJM leader Bimal Gurung was implicated in Mullick's death, with Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, West Bengal, Anuj Sharma stating that Gurung had instructed his cadres to attack police parties and personnel.

Sharma said that acting on the information that Gurung was hiding in the area, the police had conducted raids, during which the GJM supporters fired and pelted stones.

The October 13 violence was the first major incident of violence after the 100-day-long strike was lifted in Darjeeling.

