Muslim cleric issues fatwa banning posting pictures on social media

On Wednesday, Darul Iftaa, which issues the Darul Uloom Deoband's edicts, pronounced that Muslim men and women should not post pictures of themselves or their family members on social media, adding that the act is un-Islamic. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Muslim cleric Mufti Mukkaram on Thursday came out in support of the recent fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband which bans Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.

Mufti said, "In Islam clicking picture with useless intention is totally illegal."

"If a picture is clicked to be used in Aadhaar Card, passport and other useful documentations it is ok but for useless things such as to upload in social media it is not right", added Mukkaram.

Earlier on October 9, the seminary had issued another fatwa banning Muslim women from plucking, trimming and shaping their eyebrows.