Modi, Army chief in J&K's Gurez valley to celebrate Diwali with troops

Modi had spent Diwali with the people of Kashmir in 2014 in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Valley.

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached the Gurez valley along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops posted in the forward area, the Army said.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Command chief Lt General Devraj Anbu and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu were also in Gurez accompanying the prime minister, an Army official said.

Last year, he celebrated the occasion with ITBP personnel in Uttarakhand along the Indo-China border. He has also spent time with forces along the Punjab border and on the Siachen Glacier.

