The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 AM IST

India, All India

MHA tells states: Don’t rely only on Central forces

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 1:51 am IST

The MHA said some states requisition Central forces for situations that can be handled by the local police.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also discussed the issue with Union home minister Rajnath Singh and protested against the Centre’s decision. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also discussed the issue with Union home minister Rajnath Singh and protested against the Centre’s decision. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing standoff with the West Bengal government on the deployment of Central forces in Darjeeling, the home ministry informed all states that paramilitary forces should not be used as a substitute for the state police and should be deployed only in case of an emergency.

The MHA’s communication comes in view of the West Bengal government approaching the Calcutta high court and getting a stay on the Centre’s order to withdraw 700 Central police battalions from the Darjeeling hill districts which has seen an agitation for over three months now over the issue of a separate state of Gorkhaland. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also discussed the issue with Union home minister Rajnath Singh and protested against the Centre’s decision.

In its communication, the MHA has directed the states to constitute a separate committee to examine requirements of Central forces after analysing the internal security situation, intelligence inputs and availability of Central forces in nearby areas. The Centre, the advisory said, had already formed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the deployment of paramilitary forces as they need to deal with other important issues like protecting borders, counter insurgency and other anti-national activities that require immediate and swift action on their part.

The MHA said some states requisition Central forces for situations that can be handled by the local police. The states are often reluctant to release these Central forces after deployment, and this should be avoided unless there are valid and justified security reasons to retain them.

Deployment of Central forces comes at a cost which the state governments have to pay for, but there are huge outstanding amounts against some states and Union territories, the ministry clarified. The states, it added, should follow the laid-down SOPs and form a committee headed by an additional DGP (law and order), including the representatives of the Intelligence Bureau and of the Central paramilitary forces.

It said the government has sanctioned a number of India Reserve Battalions in the states, and “these are not being used optimally by state governments,” it said. The basic purpose of the IRBs was to make states self-sufficient in tackling law and order and internal security situations by avoiding dependence on Central forces, the MHA added.

Tags: west bengal government, mha, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

10.or G (4 GB) Review: Should Xiaomi Be Worried?

2

Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law

3

Here are tips for you to take care of your pet dog this Diwali

4

WhatsApp rolls out advance location sharing feature

5

Water once flowed on 'cold and icy' ancient Mars: study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was "Isli", meaning bridegroom and the other, "Tislit", meaning bride. (Photo: AP)

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham