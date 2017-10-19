India condemns Afghan attack, says states hosting terror must eliminate it

India has expressed its deep concern over the growing incidents of terrorist violence against Afghanistan.

Hinting at Pakistan, India categorically said that the 'states hosting the terrorists and their sanctuaries must eliminate them immediately and without distinction.' (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: India condemning the attack on the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province lambasted Pakistan for providing safe havens to the terrorists.

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Thursday said, "We strongly condemn the barbaric attack at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province. Coming on the heels of similar tragedies in Paktia and Ghazni, we share the grief of the families of the victims and the suffering of the Afghan people."

"Despite hopes recently kindled by new strategies as well as efforts for bringing peace in the country. The terror attacks demonstrate that safe havens and support systems continue to be available to the terrorists," the statement further said.

Hinting at Pakistan, India categorically said that the "states hosting the terrorists and their sanctuaries must eliminate them immediately and without distinction."

India has also expressed solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan in these difficult times.