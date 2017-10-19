Dream of union of India, China, Japan, says Dalai Lama

Speaking to journalists at the City Convention Centre in the state capital here, the Dalai Lama reminded them of their responsibilities.

Imphal: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said he dreamt of an Asian Union with India, Japan and China as its members. The spiritual leader, who arrived here on Tuesday on his maiden visit to Manipur, asserted that India would make steady progress if people overcame their differences with humanism.

“Media persons have a huge responsibility of educating people, bringing in a sense of oneness, handling corruption and criminal activities,” he said.

The revered leader also said that he hoped to see an Asian Union, comprising India, Japan and China, some day.

“I am an admirer of European Union, African Union and Malaysia Union. I dream of an Asian Union with India, Japan and China as members,” he said.

Asked about the conflicts and insurgency in the Northeast, the Dalai Lama said problems existed all over the world and people should address their concerns patiently.

Citing the hostile relationship which had consumed the European countries, prior to the Second World War, he remarked that all countries had suffered devastating consequences in the conflict and then looked forward towards a common development, ultimately leading to the birth of the European Union.

The spiritual leader also recalled his interaction with India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the Tibet uprising in 1959 and said the leader had insisted that he talked to the Chinese government to resolve conflicts.

He said Tibet was no longer seeking separation or independence from China. Later in the day, during a civic reception programme, Assembly Speaker Y. Khemchand, who had invited the Dalai Lama to Manipur, said the message of religious harmony and peace should be imbibed into human conscience to resolve conflicts in multi-ethnic states.

The spiritual leader also said that the world was changing as people were moving at a rapid pace for materialistic gains, thereby forgetting the inherent values of life. Security personnel had been carrying out strict verification and frisking processes, and combing operations in view of the Dalai Lama’s visit.