The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

India, All India

All love marriages cannot be termed as 'love jihad': Kerala HC

ANI
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 3:44 pm IST

The court further said that these kind of marriages should be encouraged as there is no boundary for love.

On October 10 while hearing Hadiya's case, the High Court gave the same verdict that 'all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad'. (Photo: Representational/File)
 On October 10 while hearing Hadiya's case, the High Court gave the same verdict that 'all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad'. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kochi (Kerala): "All love marriages should not be termed as 'love-jihad'," observed the Kerala High Court on Thursday while hearing a petition with regard to an inter-religious marriage of Kannur-native Sruthi and Anees Hammed.

The court further said that these kind of marriages should be encouraged as there is no boundary for love.

Read: No need for NIA probe in Kerala 'love jihad' case: govt to SC

The court allowed Sruthi to go with her husband while ruling the marriage as 'valid'.

It was alleged that Sruthi was abducted by Anees Hameed, who forcefully converted her to Islam and married her under religious customs.

On October 10 while hearing Hadiya's case, the High Court gave the same verdict that 'all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad'.

Earlier on October 7, the Kerala Government told the Supreme Court that an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was not needed in the case as the state police was efficient enough to carry out the inquiry.

In an affidavit, the state government informed the apex court that the state police is competent enough to investigate such crimes.

Tags: love-jihad, love marriages, inter-religious marriages, kerala high court, hadiya case
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

How to take iPhone 8-like dual-cam Portrait photos with any smartphone?

2

It's very normal for a boy and girl to hang out: Mahira on pictures with Ranbir

3

10.or G (4 GB) Review: Should Xiaomi Be Worried?

4

Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law

5

Here are tips for you to take care of your pet dog this Diwali

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham