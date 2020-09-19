Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

179th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,305,475

92,788

Recovered

4,205,201

95,373

Deaths

85,625

1,221

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6095585198915244 Tamil Nadu5309084757178685 Karnataka5029823940257808 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1670461353571016 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  India   All India  19 Sep 2020  Corona pandemic impacted fight against TB, claims Rajya Sabha MP Alphons
India, All India

Corona pandemic impacted fight against TB, claims Rajya Sabha MP Alphons

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 19, 2020, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2020, 2:16 pm IST

COVID-19 and the resultant socio-economic issues due to the lockdown became a major point of discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Former Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam
 Former Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam

Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader KJ Alphons on Saturday raised the issue of Tuberculosis cases in the country and said that the fight against this infectious disease has slowed down due to coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the Centre to work in the direction for treating the people infected with TB.
"There are 24 lakh Tuberculosis patients in India. Due to the focus on fighting COVID19, the fight against TB has slowed down," he said in the Upper House.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India has fixed a deadline of 2025 for eradicating TB against the global deadline of 2030. He has asked MPs to work for its removal.

COVID-19 and the resultant socio-economic issues due to the lockdown became a major point of discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

BJP MP and noted artist Sonal Mansingh gave Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over the demand to provide support to artists facing a hard time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Congress leader Ahmed Patel sought the constitution of a task force to frame rules for conducting online classes for schoolchildren and provide help to those from the weaker sections of society who cannot afford digital education mediums amid the pandemic.

 

Tags: rajya sabha mp, monsoon session of parliament, coronavirus in india, alphons kannanthanam

Latest From India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Vajpayee-led BJP treated allies well; Modi govt moving towards privatisation: Sena

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (LSTV/PTI)

Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis sets off Lok Sabha furore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

Sitharaman assures Lok Sabha: Centre not reneging from responsibility on GST payment

Representational image, (AFP)

NIA nabs nine al-Qaeda operatives from Murshidabad and Ernakulam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham