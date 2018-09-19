The Asian Age | News

Rahul Gandhi forms key Congress committees in poll-bound Telangana

Published : Sep 19, 2018, 8:04 pm IST
The panel will take all key decisions ahead of the assembly election slated for later this year.

Gandhi set up a 15-member core committee comprising all top party leaders in Telangana. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday appointed A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar as working presidents of the Telangana unit of the party.

He also set up a 15-member core committee comprising all top party leaders in Telangana. The panel will take all key decisions ahead of the assembly election slated for later this year.

The assembly election in the southern state has been necessitated after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the assembly ahead of its tenure which was till May 2019.

Gandhi also appointed R C Khuntia, AICC in-charge of Telangana, as chairman of the coordination committee for the Telangana unit, with PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as its convener, a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

The panel comprises 52 leaders from the state. The party's 17-member campaign committee will have Mallu Bhatti Vkramarka Mallu, MLA, as its chairman, D K Aruna as its co-chairman and Sravan Dasoju as convener.

The Congress president also set up a 41-member pradesh election committee with all senior leaders of the party in the state. It also has chiefs of various frontal organisations and departments as its special invitees, a party statement said.

The 35-member manifesto committee for Telangana Congress will have Damodar C Rajanarasimha as chairman, K Venkat Reddy as co-chairperson and Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as its convener.

The 20-member strategy and planning committee for the state Congress will be chaired by V Hanumantha Rao and co-chaired by party leaders Sarvey Satyanarayana, Madhu Yakshi Goud and Sridhar Babu, while P Sudhakar Reddy will be its convener, Gehlot said.

