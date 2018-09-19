Physically challenged woman raped, cheated of Rs 3 lakh in Hyderabad

A driver in RTC, lured woman after claiming that he knows union leaders and would get her job and also took Rs 3 lakh and some documents.

The woman alleged that Sailu came to her house one day with a box of sweets and chocolates and offered them to her. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 29-year-old physically challenged woman over the past several months on the pretext of getting her a job in the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), police said.

Soma Sailu, a bus driver in the RTC, lured the woman after claiming that he knows union leaders and would get her a job and also took Rs 3 lakh and some documents from her last year, they said.

The woman filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police on September 16, stating that she had been trying for a job following the death of her husband, an employee in the RTC.

She had met Sailu, who had promised to get her a job. Subsequently, when she enquired about it, the man created a fake ID card and salary slip, stating that she had got the job and that the salary would be credited to her account without her ever having to go to office, police said.

The woman alleged that Sailu came to her house one day with a box of sweets and chocolates and offered them to her.

She ate some of them, which were laced with sedatives, following which she fell unconscious.

Sailu then raped her and warned her not to disclose it to anybody, police said.

He also threatened to kill her son and started blackmailing her and, since then raped her several times, the woman alleged in the complaint.

Police registered a case of rape and cheating under relevant sections of IPC and arrested the man.