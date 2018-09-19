The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

India, All India

Modi government treating triple talaq issue like a 'political football': Congress

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

Surjewala said Congress had objected that if a man is jailed, how will women get allowance and how can care be ensured to their children.

Surjewala said instant triple talaq was
 Surjewala said instant triple talaq was "an illegal, unconstitutional and inhuman practice" that was quashed by the Supreme Court. After the Supreme Court quashed the practice, it has become a law. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of treating the issue of instant triple talaq "more as a political football than a matter of justice to Muslim women".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has not acceded to the Congress request for making a provision for attaching the property of those not providing compensation to the affected women and children after giving them divorce.

He said instant triple talaq was "an illegal, unconstitutional and inhuman practice" that was quashed by the Supreme Court. After the Supreme Court quashed the practice, it has become a law.

"For us, triple talaq has always been a human issue related to women rights and extending justice to them," he said, adding that this is the reason why Congress leaders and lawyers such as Salman Khurshid and Manish Tiwari represented the affected women before the Supreme Court in the case.

"However, the Modi government is treating the issue more as a political football than a matter of justice to Muslim women," he alleged.

"When triple talaq has been quashed, the next issue now is of providing justice to Muslim women. They should have the right to allowance from the property of their husband to look after themselves and their children. The property of those men who are unable to provide this compensation, should be attached. But the Modi government is avoiding this. They do not want justice be given to Muslim women, Modiji does not want that Muslim women get allowance and our amendment that property should be attached was not accepted by the government," he told reporters.

Surjewala said the Congress had objected that if a man is jailed, how will women get allowance and how can care be ensured to their children.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved an ordinance to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying there was a "compelling necessity" to bring the measure as instances of 'talaq-e-biddat' continued unabated despite the Supreme Court striking it down.

Addressing a press conference, he accused the Congress party of not cooperating in the passage of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, pending in Rajya Sabha, because of vote bank politics.

Describing the practice as "barbaric and inhuman", he said nearly 22 countries have regulated triple talaq.

However, gender justice was given a complete go-by in a secular country like India because of blatant vote bank politics.

Tags: congress, modi government, triple talaq, randeep surjewala, ravi shankar prasad

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham