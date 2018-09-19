The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop grilled for 7 hours, questioning to continue tomorrow

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 7:49 pm IST

Mulakkal recently relinquished his administrative responsibilities as Bishop of Jalandhar diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

Earlier in the day, Mulakkal, who moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail Tuesday, arrived at the office of the crime branch in a private car at 10:55 am, five minutes before his scheduled appearance. (Photo: File)
 Earlier in the day, Mulakkal, who moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail Tuesday, arrived at the office of the crime branch in a private car at 10:55 am, five minutes before his scheduled appearance. (Photo: File)

Kochi: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of repeated rape and sexual assault by a nun, was grilled by Kerala police for seven hours Wednesday and the questioning will continue tomorrow, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, who heads the Special Investigation Team, questioned the 54-year-old clergyman at the crime branch office. Mulakkal had recently relinquished his administrative responsibilities as the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

"The first phase of interrogation is over. He has been asked to be present tomorrow morning at 11 am for continued interrogation. He has agreed to it," Kottayam Superintendent of police Hari Sankar said after the marathon questioning of the priest.

Sankar, who joined Subhash during the questioning, said the clergyman was cooperating with the investigation.

When asked about the "contradictions" in the statements of the alleged victim, the witnesses and Mulakkal, as claimed by police earlier, Sankar said," That's the purpose of the interrogation. The interrogation is not over. We will reflect on it after it is over."

Earlier in the day, Mulakkal, who moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail Tuesday, arrived at the office of the crime branch in a private car at 10:55 am, five minutes before his scheduled appearance.

Citing convention, legal experts said the priest is unlikely to be arrested before September 25 when his anticipatory bail plea will come up for resumed hearing in the high court. However, there is no legal bar on his arrest.

The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016. The clergyman has claimed allegations against him were a "cooked up story to wreak vengeance" for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against the nun.

Claiming innocence, the bishop has said the complaint was "nothing but a fictional story". As the bishop joined the probe, the protest by various Catholic reform organisations and a group of nuns seeking his arrest entered the 12th day Wednesday.

The agitation at Vanchi Square here is a spontaneous expression of outrage by these groups over the alleged assault of the nun. The protest venue, in the heart of the city close to the high court, is alive through the day with a steady stream of people from different fields, including activists and churchgoers, making a stopover to express their solidarity with the alleged victim.

A sister of the rape survivor, undertaking a protest fast, was hospitalised Wednesday after her conditon deteriorated. A march was taken out to the office of Inspector General of Police seeking the arrest of the bishop.

Tags: bishop franco mulakkal, kerala police, crime against women, kerala high court, kerala nun rape case
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham