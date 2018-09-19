The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:16 PM IST

India, All India

Karnataka has richest MLAs while poorest are from Chhattisgarh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 11:49 am IST

Income analysis shows 711 MLAs from the southern states declared the highest annual income of Rs 51.99 lakhs.

63 MLAs of Chhattisgarh State Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs 5.4 lakhs. (Representational Image)
 63 MLAs of Chhattisgarh State Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs 5.4 lakhs. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The average annual income of 3,145 sitting Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in India is Rs 24.59 lakhs, with Karnataka’s 203 MLAs having the highest annual income of Rs 111.4 lakhs.

The income analysis released by ADR (Association of Democratic Reforms) and national election watch shows that MLAs from the eastern region of the country have the lowest income of Rs 8.53 lakhs annually.

63 MLAs of Chhattisgarh State Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs 5.4 lakhs.

The income analysis shows that on the whole, 711 MLAs from the southern states declared the highest annual income of Rs 51.99 lakhs.

397 or 13 per cent MLAs who have declared their profession as agriculture/farming and business have the highest average annual income of Rs 57.81 lakhs.

MLAs under real estate business and acting/filmmaking profession category each comprises 1 per cent of the total MLAs analysed. They are however, the top 4 highest paid profession categories with average annual income of Rs 39.69 lakhs and Rs 28.48 lakhs respectively.

Interestingly, the self declared affidavits of 3,145 MLAs of total 4,086 shows 33 per cent or 1,052 MLAs – who were between Class 12 and Class 12 pass – had an average income of Rs 31.03 lakhs while 63 per cent or 1,997 ‘graduate and above’ MLAs earned Rs 20.87 lakh.

The richest MLA, N Nagaraj of the Indian National Congress representing Bangalore (Rural) Hosakote constituency, declared an annual income of Rs 157.04 crore, while the MLA with the lowest income of Rs 1,301 was B Yamini Bala from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The average annual income of 1,401 MLAs between 25-50 years was Rs 18.25 lakhs, while income of 1,727 MLAs between 51-80 years was Rs 29.32 lakhs. What is more interesting is that the 11 MLAs between 81-90 years had even higher average annual income of Rs 87.71 lakhs.

On an average a male MLA’s annual self-income is Rs. 25.85 lakhs, whereas for a female MLA (258 or 8 per cent of total MLAs analysed) it is Rs 10.53 lakhs.

Tags: mlas annual income, karnataka richest mla, annual income of indian mlas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

2

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

3

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

4

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

5

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham