Ashok Gehlot issues veiled threat to Rajasthan chief secy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Gehlot mentioned PM’s dialogue with beneficiaries of welfare sch-emes of Central and state government.

Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
 Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: A day after targeting IAS officer Tanmay Kumar who is secretary to chief minister Vasundhara Raje, accusing him of working as de facto chief minister, AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has now written a letter to chief secretary D.B. Gupta issuing a veiled threat to perform his duties objectively or he may have to face consequences as his predecessor C.K. Mathew.

Mr Gehlot’s letter was primarily intended to ask the chief secretary to stop misuse of government funds and machinery in Ms Raje’s political programmes. Reminding him about high court’s order restricting the government from organising any programme en route chief minister’s Gaurav Yatra, Mr Gehlot said, “I am drawing your attention towards misuse of government money and machinery by the BJP government for political goals. Despite the high court’s order no order has been issued to stop government expenditure. The methods used to win elections are deplorable.”

Mr Gehlot mentioned PM’s dialogue with beneficiaries of welfare sch-emes of Central and state government. “A public meeting of the BJP in the presence of governor was organised in the garb of government programme. Government machinery was misused and orders issued in this regard are questionable,” he said.

Referring to similar programmes of SC/ST empl-oyees, sanitation workers and teachers organised by Ms Raje, Mr Gehlot asked the CS to stop the proposed programme of recently promoted police constable.

“I request you to stop misuse of public money and government machinery in political progra-mmes. You must be aware that then chief secretary during the Congress government had to go on leave when Ms Raje the then BJP state president had accused him of taking the government’s side bec-ause he was monitoring National Food Security  Act,” Mr  Gehlot reminded state chief secretary Mr Gupta.

Tags: vasundhara raje, ashok gehlot

