Woman, raped by son, pays contract killers Rs 50,000 to get him murdered

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 2:32 pm IST

The victim's dead body was recovered by Waliv police on August 21 but was identified only on September 14.

The Vasai police arrested the woman and the three others on Sunday for the murder of Ramcharan Ramdas Dwivedi. (Representational image)
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman in Mumbai hired contract killers to eliminate her son. The mother, who is now behind bars, took the step after being sexually abused by him.

According to a report in NDTV, The woman, from Bhayander West, paid Rs 50,000 to two of her friends – Keshav Mistry and Rakesh Yadav – to murder her son, who was a drug addict and had raped several others too, including his stepmother. Her elder son Sitaram was also part of the plan.

The Vasai police arrested the woman and the three others on Sunday for the murder of Ramcharan Ramdas Dwivedi.

On August 20, Mistry, Yadav and Sitaram, under a false pretext, took Dwivedi in a tempo to a mine in the Jankipada area of Vasai around 2 pm. They lowered him from the tempo and slit his throat. They dumped the dead body in the mine and fled the scene.

Dwivedi’s dead body was recovered by Waliv police the next day was identified only on September 14.

"We have arrested four accused under section sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code yesterday [Sunday]. They were produced before the court and remanded in police custody. They have confessed to their crime," said Anil Akde, SDPO, Vasai division.

"The Waliv police officials Sr. PI Sanjay Hazare, PI Bandekar and PI Mane and their team have done a wonderful job," he added.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

