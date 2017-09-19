The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017

India

Violence not an option for cow devotee, says Mohan Bhagwat

Published : Sep 19, 2017
There have been several incidents of violence perpetrated by cow vigilantes in recent months.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: PTI/File)
Jaipur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that those who revere cows do not resort to violence even if their sentiments are deeply hurt.

Rearing of cows is financially beneficial for us, he said to a question asked by a volunteer during a meeting in Jamdoli near Jaipur on Sunday.

Mr Bhagwat, who is on a six-day tour of Rajasthan, said, “People who revere cows devote themselves to rearing cows. They do not resort to violence even if their sentiments are deeply hurt.”

There have been several incidents of violence perpetrated by cow vigilantes in recent months. To another question on use of Chinese goods, he said Swadeshi means to use items and products that are made in small and cottage industries.

“Using Swadeshi products provides employment to people. Using Swadeshi items manifest a sense of pride within,” he said.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also reached out to tribal leaders in Rajasthan, assuring them all help to address the grievances of their communities, and stressed on providing “education which promotes self-respect”.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief interacted with a dozen leaders of various nomadic tribes who raised issues such as difficulties faced by the community members in getting identity cards, ration cards and aadhaar cards.

Mr Bhagwat assured them that Sangh volunteers would now more actively work with them to ensure that they do not face these problems.

On the need to promote education among tribal communities, he said, “We need to ensure education which promotes a feeling of self-respect for overall progress of the country.”

He said the Sangh, through various Hindu organisations, is moving ahead by taking all sections of the society along for the overall progress of the nation.

