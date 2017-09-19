The Asian Age | News

Panchkula violence: Honeypreet Kaur tops most-wanted list

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 3:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 3:34 am IST

Honeypreet Kaur
 Honeypreet Kaur

Chandigarh: The Haryana police on Monday released a list of the most wanted people involved in the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda sect followers last month. Honeypreet Kaur, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s close aide, tops the list with Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan.

Photographs of 43 suspects responsible for instigating or indulging in the large-scale violence have also been released on the Haryana police website.

The photographs have mostly been obtained from video footage of TV news channels and police videos and CCTV cameras installed at various places in Panchkula. The police has not been able to identify the accused by their names so far.

According to Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu, the list has been released so that people could identify these people and inform the police in case they know them. The identity of the informers will be kept secret, the DGP said. On the speculation that Honeypreet has fled to Nepal, the DGP replied that police has no information on Honeypreet’s escape and that crack teams of the police are looking for her in many states. Ram Rahim’s conviction for rape had led to large-scale violence in Panchkula on August 25. The violence left 32 people dead and nearly 250 injured. Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja and is the “adopted” daughter of Ram Rahim, is absconding since August 25 evening.

She had accompanied the self-stlyed godman from Sirsa till the CBI special court in Panchkula where he was convicted on two counts of rape.

Later, she accompanied Ram Rahim in the helicopter from Panchkula to Rohtak after he was convicted in the rape cases and was being shifted to the prison near Rohtak.

The Haryana police has booked Honeypreet for sedition and being involved in an alleged conspiracy. The police has issued a lookout notice against her. Cops has also issued a lookout notice against Aditya Insan, a former eye-specialist from All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

He was last seen in Panchkula minutes before the violence broke out. Aditya is booked with four other Dera functionaries for sedition and inciting violence.

Meanwhile, an SIT of the Haryana Police on Monday questioned Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan.

Tags: gurmeet ram rahim singh, haryana police, honeypreet kaur
Location: India, Chandigarh

