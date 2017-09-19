The Asian Age | News

MHA issues alert against Rohingya terrorist group

Published : Sep 19, 2017
Updated : Sep 19, 2017

Aqa-Mul-Mujahidin rebels trained in Pakistan may try to sneak into India.

A Rohingya refugee carries two children in buckets as they arrive at Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf, Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
Guwahati: Before filing the affidavit in the Supreme Court on the Rohingya issue, the ministry of home affairs has alerted all the border guarding forces of India to keep a close watch on the movement of Islamic terrorist group Aqa-Mul-Mujahidin of Rohingya in Myanmar.

Informing that rebels of Aqa-Mul-Mujahidin may try to sneak into India from eastern frontier, security sources told this newspaper that the Islamic terrorist group, which came into existence in Myanmar few years back, was trained and armed by the Taliban in Pakistan.

Referring specific instances of Aqa-Mul-Mujahidin terrorists’ involvement in attacks on police stations and Army posts in Myanmar, security sources said that Indian security agencies had prior information about the formation of Aqa-Mul-Mujahidin which has also developed very strong connections in Bangladesh. Security sources said that members of terrorist organisation were given training in handling sophisticated weapons and explosive making in Pakistan.

Pointing out that Rohin-gya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), a civil society group of Rohingya in Rakhine province of Myanmar, was also supporting Aqa-Mul-Mujahidin discreetly, security sources said that members of the Islamic terrorist groups are looking towards India for shelter. The RSO leaders were also given training with the Taliban in Pakistan and receiving fund from West Asia to procure weapons.

Security sources, however, admitted that majority of Rohingya fleeing Rakhin province of Myanmar are moving towards Bangladesh, but did not rule out the chances of them turning towards Tripura and West Bengal in India as well.

Security sources reiterated that Rohingya are “illegal” immigrants in the country and their continuous stay was posing serious threat to national security.

Pointing out that security agencies has not recorded any significant migration of Rohingya refugees to Northeastern states so far, security sources said that about 36 Rohingya refugees are lodged in detention camp.

Security sources said that it would be highly challenging for any government to deport Rohingya refugees as Myanmar has already declared them stateless citizens.

