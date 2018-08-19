The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, All India

Vajpayee's daughter immerses ashes in Ganga at Haridwar

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 1:43 pm IST

Vajpayee's ashes were immersed in Ganga at Har-ki-Pauri by his daughter. BJP chief Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other leaders were present.

The former prime minister's ashes, which were carried in three urns, are being taken by road to Prem Ashram, then to Har-ki-Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for immersion. (Photo: Twitter | @ ANI)
 The former prime minister's ashes, which were carried in three urns, are being taken by road to Prem Ashram, then to Har-ki-Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for immersion. (Photo: Twitter | @ ANI)

Haridwar: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes were immersed in the Ganga river at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday. The ceremony was performed by his daughter Namita Bhattacharya. 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders were also present for the immersion ceremony.

Earlier in the day, his daughter Namita Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika had collected the ashes from Smriti Sthal in New Delhi.

The former prime minister's ashes, which were carried in three urns, were first taken by road to Prem Ashram and then to Har-ki-Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for immersion.

After Haridwar, Vajpayee's ashes will be immersed in various rivers across the country. It will be immersed in all the holy rivers of Uttar Pradesh, including Ganga, Yamuna and Tapti, to respect his grand stature, the state government had announced on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath had previously said that Uttar Pradesh is Vajpayee's workplace and by immersing his ashes in all the rivers across the state, people will get a chance to be a part of his last rites.

Vajpayee, the 10th prime minister of India, breathed his last on Thursday evening. He was cremated on Friday with full state honour at Smriti Sthal in the national capital.

The former prime minister, whose ancestral home is at Bateshwar in Agra, died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was 93. 

Tags: atal bihari vajpayee, last rites
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Haridwar

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

2

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

3

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

4

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

5

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham