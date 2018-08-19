The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

More rain in 3 districts of Kerala likely today, thousands await evacuation

Published : Aug 19, 2018, 9:25 am IST
Situation still grave for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam as heavy rains predicted till August 20.

People wade across a waterlogged street after being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall in Kochi. (Photo: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing the worst flood in over 100 years with incessant rains over the last 10 days claiming over 300 lives and leaving over three lakh homeless. However, as a welcome relief for the people of the flood-ravaged state, the weather department has predicted that the conditions are likely to normalise by Sunday. However, the situation continues to remain grave for three districts -- Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam -- for Sunday as heavy rains have been predicted for these districts till August 20.

As rescue and relief operations continue in full swing, the Kerala government faces a difficult task in the coming weeks as several areas are reeling under food and power shortage and thousands of people are still awaiting evacuation.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of some of the flood-affected areas of the state and announced an immediate aid of Rs 500 crore. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had demanded Rs 2,000 crore as emergency assistance and said as per the initial assessment, the total loss was pegged at Rs 19,512 crore.

Here are the LIVE updates of Kerala rains:

08:44 am: “We started a helpline on August 16. We have 3 rescue numbers,” says Anbodu Kochi member Girish S Pradeep.

Another member Saratha says, “We are closely associated with District Collector's team. We take requirements of callers & cater the same to respected departments.”

‘Anbodu Kochi’, a team of volunteers, has established collection centres to collect relief materials for Kerala flood victims. The team has also started a call centre to help victims; around 40 people are on mobile and laptops to receive calls and communicate callers' needs to the department concerned.

07:56 am: Relief materials being loaded on board Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak helicopter and  Naval Sea King helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi.

06:59 am: Medical officer and relief materials including medicines, sanitary napkins and baby diapers being rushed to the disaster relief camps of flood-hit districts.

Tags: kerala rains, kerala floods, rescue and relief operation
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

