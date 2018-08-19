The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

India, All India

Main shooter in activist Narendra Dabholkar murder sent to CBI custody till Aug 26

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 3:23 pm IST

Sachin Prakasrao Andure, who was arrested Saturday by CBI, was produced before court of judicial magistrate first class A S Mujumdar.

Sachin Prakasrao Andure was believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013. (Photo: File)
 Sachin Prakasrao Andure was believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013. (Photo: File)

Pune: A court here on Sunday remanded the alleged main shooter in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in CBI custody till August 26.

Sachin Prakasrao Andure, who was arrested Saturday evening by the CBI, was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class A S Mujumdar.

Andure, a resident of Aurangabad, was nabbed from Pune, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said earlier.

Also Read: Narendra Dabholkar shooter held by Maharashtra ATS

Andure was believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013, the CBI spokesperson said.

Earlier, the CBI charge sheet had named Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar, both absconding, as the shooters.

Tags: narendra dabholkar, cbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

2

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

3

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

4

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

5

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham