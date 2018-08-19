The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan HC asks BJP to declare Vasundhara Raje rally expenses

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 4:33 am IST

Gaurav Yatra,” the BJP told the court. It had asked the court to reject the PIL as it was frivolous and aimed at seeking publicity.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Rajasthan high court has asked the ruling BJP to provide accounts of chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra. The BJP will have to file an affidavit with complete details of expenditure incurred on the yatra by Monday.

The division bench headed by chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog issued this order after the BJP claimed that Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra was programme of the party and the state government had no connection with it.

The BJP had filed its reply on Thursday in response to a PIL filed by lawyer Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma. He had alleged misuse of taxpayers’ money and government machinery for chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

Mr Sharma had cited two government orders in which PWD officials had been asked to make arrangements for the Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.  “The yatra was flagged off by BJP’s national president Amit Shah. The state BJP president Madan Lal Saini had said that with this yatra the BJP has started its election campaign. Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria who is convenor of the yatra had also stated that it was BJP’s yatra and the expenditure would be borne by the party,” he said in the petition while asking the court to order recovery of the government fund spent so far on the Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

The BJP, however, claimed that the yatra is being organised by BJP and the state government has nothing to do with it. “The state government is only making security and other arrangements under protocol because the chief minister is also participating in the yatra and she is giving people information about welfare schemes. The protocol should not be linked to

Gaurav Yatra,” the BJP told the court. It had asked the court to reject the PIL as it was frivolous and aimed at seeking publicity.

Tags: vasundhara raje, rajasthan gaurav yatra
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

2

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

3

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

4

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

5

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham