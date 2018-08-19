The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018

India, All India

Govt must slap penalty on those misusing Aadhaar data: Edward Snowden

Published : Aug 19, 2018
Updated : Aug 19, 2018

Snowden said if Indian govt was serious about implementing Aadhaar, it must ensure 'criminal penalty' against those misusing data.

Mass surveillance system would look like Aadhaar as it creates systemisation of society, Edward Snowden said. (Photo: File | AP)
Jaipur: The government must slap penalty on anyone using Aadhaar data for purposes other than public services, whistle-blower Edward Snowden has said.

Addressing an event via video-conference, he said that if the Indian government was serious about implementing Aadhaar for the public good, it must ensure "criminal penalty" against anyone misusing the data.

Mass surveillance system would look like Aadhaar as it creates systemisation of society, he told the fifth edition of 'Talk Journalism' event organised in Jaipur last weekend.

Systemisation of society is something that is not stated in the scheme of things for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), he added.

Replying to a question on the surveillance issue, he said that no government will say that it has decided that "you don't have rights". They would rather say that they are bringing in a new programme that will safeguard people's rights and protect them.

Snowden said that it's a myth that youngsters are not concerned about privacy. Youngsters are very much concerned about their privacy, he added.

He made a point stating that citizens don't need to explain why they need privacy it's the government that needs to explain why people don't need rights.

The former USA secret agency CIA employee said that "we have privacy issues" because it helps those who violate it. He said that privacy can be safeguarded through better encryption systems and strong legal system.

