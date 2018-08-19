The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018

India, All India

Goa may suffer just like Kerala, warns noted ecologist

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 4:25 pm IST

Madhav Gadgil, a noted ecologist, said that Goa too was witnessing a rise in profit-driven activities which could cause problems.

  The ecologist said governments have been lax on implementing environmental norms. (Photo: Pixabay)

Panaji: Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has warned that Goa may face the same fate as the flood-battered Kerala if it does not take environmental precautions. 

Like other states, Goa too is witnessing a rise in profit-driven activities. Gadgil headed a committee that published a widely debated study on the Western Ghats a few years ago. 

"Certainly all sorts of problems are beginning to surface on the environmental front in the Western Ghats. Goa, of course, does not have Western Ghats which are so high as in Kerala, but I am sure Goa will also experience all sorts of problems," he said, reacting to the worst-ever floods in Kerala.

He said the reason for not taking any environmental precaution was purely greed for unlimited profits "You have seen it in Goa too. The Union government constituted Justice MB Shah Commission has estimated illegal profits of Rs. 35,000 crore from illegal mining," he said.

"The greed for enormous profits has been allowed to go on unchecked, which has actually worsened economic disparity in the society.

"So now those who are making money through these means are even more effective in getting the government allows this kind of rampant illegal behaviour," Gadgil said.

The ecologist said governments have been lax on implementing environmental norms.

"The central government is actually bending over backwards to make sure the National Green Tribunal does not function properly," he said.

Gadgil had extensively studied Goa's environment based on the data provided by iron ore mining companies and their Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) reports in 2011.

He had then said the mining companies submitted false information in their EIA reports.

"In Goa, they had asked me to look into the impact of mining on environment. Every EIA suppressed fact about hydrological impact of mining," the 73-year-old expert said.

"On 'sadas' (plains) of Goa there are a lot of streams which are originating but they don't mention about them in their EIA reports. All kind of false statements are made in these reports," he said.

Gadgil had headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) set up by the government.

The WGEEP, in its 2011 report, had recommended that several areas in Kerala which come under the Western Ghats be classified as ecologically sensitive.

The panel had recommended strict curbs on mining and quarrying and on use of land for non-forest purposes.

