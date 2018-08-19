3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in north Kashmir

Militants were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid also confirmed the killing of terrorists. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Militants were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Three of them were killed," a police official said, adding a search operation was on in the area.

Further details were awaited, the official said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid also confirmed the killing of terrorists.

Three terrorists killed by Army while infiltrating in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara today . — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 18, 2018

