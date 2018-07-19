The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

Trust vote: Asked which side he was on, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav hurls expletives

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 3:47 pm IST

Ironically, the 72-year-old Rajya Sabha member used the abusive word on the Parliament compound.

When quizzed about his stand on no-trust motion against Modi government, Ram Gopal Yadav said: 'Don't you know what my stand is?' (Photo: File/PTI)
 When quizzed about his stand on no-trust motion against Modi government, Ram Gopal Yadav said: 'Don't you know what my stand is?' (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: "C*****a samajhte ho kya hum logon ko? (Do you think we are fools)", senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday commented when asked about his stand on the no-confidence motion set for discussion in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Ironically, the 72-year-old Rajya Sabha member used the abusive word on the Parliament compound.

When quizzed about his stand on the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the Narendra Modi government, Yadav said: "Don't you know what my stand is?" and went on to use the cuss word.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted the no-trust motion moved by the opposition parties. Mahajan stated that the Opposition MPs had given in writing for the Motion of No Confidence against the Modi-led Centre expressing their lack of confidence in the Union Council of Ministers.

The discussion and voting on the motion will take place on July 20 in Lok Sabha and on July 23 in Rajya Sabha.

Tags: samajwadi party, ram gopal yadav, no-confidence motion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

2

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

3

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

4

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

5

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham