

Trust vote: Asked which side he was on, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav hurls expletives

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 4:21 pm IST

Ironically, the 72-year-old Rajya Sabha member used the abusive word on the Parliament compound.

When quizzed about his stand on no-trust motion against Modi government, Ram Gopal Yadav said: 'Don't you know what my stand is?' (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: "C*****a samajhte ho kya hum logon ko? (Do you think we are fools)", senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday commented when asked about his stand on the no-confidence motion set for discussion in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Ironically, the 72-year-old Rajya Sabha member used the abusive word on the Parliament compound.

When quizzed about his stand on the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the Narendra Modi government, Yadav said: "Don't you know what my stand is?" and went on to use the cuss word.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted the no-trust motion moved by the opposition parties. Mahajan stated that the Opposition MPs had given in writing for the Motion of No Confidence against the Modi-led Centre expressing their lack of confidence in the Union Council of Ministers.

The discussion and voting on the motion will take place on July 20 in Lok Sabha and on July 23 in Rajya Sabha.

 

Tags: samajwadi party, ram gopal yadav, no-confidence motion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

