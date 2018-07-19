Cancel Lalu’s provisional bail, demands Sushil Kumar Modi

Lalu Yadav has not made any public appearance or political statement after he was granted bail.

Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that RJD chief Lalu Yadav has violated the conditions of bail by meeting three TDP MPs and extending his party’s support for the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

“The court had imposed certain conditions on Lalu Yadav while granting bail to him. He has been barred from taking part in any political activities, including holding rallies and issuing a statement, but recently he has been meeting political leaders which violate bail norms. The CBI must move the court for cancellation of his bail without further delay,” deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday in Patna.

Mr Modi’s statement has created a flutter in the political circle here. According to senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Sidiqqui, “Lalu Yadav has been under medical treatment ever since he was granted bail from the Jharkhand high court. Sushil Kumar Modi must understand that he is just a deputy chief minister of Bihar and not a judge. He keeps raising issues like this for publicity.”

Other RJD leaders also reacted strongly on the statement claiming that “Lalu Yadav has not made any political statements and he cannot be held responsible for comments of other political leaders”.

They were referring to TDP MP Mohan Rao who had said on Tuesday that they were in Patna to seek support from RJD chief Lalu Yadav for the no-confidence motion against NDA government at the Centre.

The Jharkhand HC had granted a provisional bail of six weeks to RJD chief Lalu Yadav on medical grounds in May. His bail was extended for another six weeks on June 29.

Lalu Yadav has not made any public appearance or political statement after he was granted bail.

According to Sushil Kumar Modi, “Meeting TDP leaders and discussing political activities and making strategies to support no-confidence motion is a clear violation of bail conditions.”