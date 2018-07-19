The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

India, All India

Bail plea of 2 Kerala church priests accused of sexual assault rejected

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 5:19 pm IST

Father Job Mathew and Father Johnson V Mathew are now likely to move Kerala HC regarding their bail petitions.

Earlier on July 11, the Kerala High Court had rejected the bail plea of Father Varghese, one of the four accused in the case. (Representational Image)
 Earlier on July 11, the Kerala High Court had rejected the bail plea of Father Varghese, one of the four accused in the case. (Representational Image)

Thiruvalla: A Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla on Thursday rejected the bail applications of two priests accused of sexually assaulting a woman in June.

The Crime Branch in June registered a case against four priests of Kerala's Malankara Orthodox Church for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Kottayam.

Father Job Mathew and Father Johnson V Mathew are now likely to move the Kerala High Court regarding their bail petitions.

Earlier on July 11, the Kerala High Court had rejected the bail plea of Father Varghese, one of the four accused in the case.

The Malankara Orthodox Church had suspended all the four priests after the complaint was filed in the matter.

Of the four accused priests, one surrendered on July 12.

Tags: kerala church, rape, malankara orthodox church
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

2

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

3

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

4

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

5

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham