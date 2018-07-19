Bail plea of 2 Kerala church priests accused of sexual assault rejected

Father Job Mathew and Father Johnson V Mathew are now likely to move Kerala HC regarding their bail petitions.

Earlier on July 11, the Kerala High Court had rejected the bail plea of Father Varghese, one of the four accused in the case. (Representational Image)

Thiruvalla: A Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla on Thursday rejected the bail applications of two priests accused of sexually assaulting a woman in June.

The Crime Branch in June registered a case against four priests of Kerala's Malankara Orthodox Church for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Kottayam.

Father Job Mathew and Father Johnson V Mathew are now likely to move the Kerala High Court regarding their bail petitions.

Earlier on July 11, the Kerala High Court had rejected the bail plea of Father Varghese, one of the four accused in the case.

The Malankara Orthodox Church had suspended all the four priests after the complaint was filed in the matter.

Of the four accused priests, one surrendered on July 12.