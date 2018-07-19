After Karti, CBI names P Chidambaram as accused in Aircel-Maxis case

16 others, including several serving and retired govt officials, have also been listed as accused in the chargesheet.

Last week, a Delhi court had extended P Chidambaram and Karti’s protection from arrest till August 7 in connection with the money laundering case. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named former finance minister P Chidambaram as an accused in the Aircel-Maxis case in its fresh chargesheet.

His son, Karti Chidambaram, has already been listed as an accused in the chargesheet filed in Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday.

Sixteen others, including several serving and retired government officials, have also been made accused.

In its chargesheet, the probe agency said that two sets of money trails were discovered regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance.

The court will take cognisance of the matter on July 31.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases. The case pertains to a grant by the FIPB to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre at that time.