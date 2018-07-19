The Asian Age | News

70-yr-old visually impaired man dragged, slapped by wife in Rajasthan’s Jalore

PTI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 2:01 pm IST

'Upon inquiry, the woman said that she asked her husband to go inside as it was raining, but he did not listen to her,' officer said.

Wife pulled her husband by hair and entered the house while slamming the doors. His son can also be seen showing aggression and was sent inside by his mother before she slapped her husband. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Wife pulled her husband by hair and entered the house while slamming the doors. His son can also be seen showing aggression and was sent inside by his mother before she slapped her husband. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Jalore: A visually-impaired man, aged around 70, was allegedly slapped and pushed by his wife for not going inside their house in Jalore district of Rajasthan, the police said on Wednesday.

 A video of the incident that took place in Jalore's Gondaji locality went viral on Wednesday, following which the district administration on Thursday warned the family against misbehaving with the man in future.

"I sent a woman sub-inspector to the house of Moti Ram Prajapat, aged around 70 years, today but he was not willing for any action, so his wife and son were warned against misbehaving with him," Rajendra Singh, SDM, Jalore, told PTI, adding that the family members were asked to take care of the man.

In the video allegedly shot by a neighbour, the wife can be seen slapping Prajapat, who was sitting on a platform outside the house. She also pulled him by hair and entered the house while slamming the doors. His son can also be seen showing aggression and was sent inside by his mother before she slapped her husband.

"Upon inquiry, the woman said that she asked her husband to go inside as it was raining, but he did not listen to her," the officer said.

Tags: wife slaps husband, wife drags husband by hair, visually impaired
Location: India, Rajasthan

