Friday, Jun 19, 2020 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  19 Jun 2020  Indian Army denies troops missing in Galwan Valley clash
India, All India

Indian Army denies troops missing in Galwan Valley clash

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jun 19, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2020, 1:01 pm IST

MEA says both sides in touch at diplomatic, military level; Major generals hold talks at Galwan

I.G. Range Kavindra Pratap Singh pays tribute to Naik Deepak Kumar, who lost his life in clashes with Chinese troops, at a ceremony in Prayagraj. PTI photo
 I.G. Range Kavindra Pratap Singh pays tribute to Naik Deepak Kumar, who lost his life in clashes with Chinese troops, at a ceremony in Prayagraj. PTI photo

The Indian Army said on Thursday there are no Indian troops missing in action in the Ladakh sector’s Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops on Monday night.

"There are no Indian troops missing in action," the Army said, adding that there are also no Indian soldiers in the Chinese Army’s custody. Major general-rank officers of the two armies met Thursday at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan, the site of the violent clash between the two armies.

 

During the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on Monday night, some Indian soldiers were captured by the Chinese Army. After major generals of both armies met Tuesday morning and Indian soldiers were released by the Chinese side. It’s not clear yet whether all Indian soldiers were released that day, or some Indian soldiers still in Chinese custody were released during Thursday’s meeting of the two major-generals. Both the major generals had met on Wednesday too.
The two generals also discussed the steps needed to de-escalate the situation.

Both China and India have brought a large number of troops and heavy weapons at the depth areas of the LAC.

Some 20 Indian soldiers, including 16 Bihar commanding officer Col. Santosh Babu, were killed and 76 others injured in the bloody clash with Chinese soldiers on Monday night.

The situation in Ladakh remains tense. The Indian Army is on high alert along the entire Line of Actual Control. There are reports that the Army has cleared some villages near the forward areas. Mobile connectivity in the villages near forward areas has been suspended.

The Chinese buildup is stronger near Pangong Tso than in Galwan and Hot Springs.

In Pangong Tso they have built permanent structures and bunkers and deployed a large number of troops.

Tags: pangong tso, galwan valley, ladakh standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

File image of Pradyot Manikya Debbarman.

PM Modi sidelines North East regional party MPs, leaves them out of all-party meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi again targets Centre: Modi government was 'fast asleep' while China attacked

Security vehicles patrol near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and government security forces at Meej Pampore area of Pulwama district in South of Srinagar. PTI photo

Seizing India-China standoff in Ladakh, Pakistan may push in more terrorists in J&K

File image of JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Sharjeel Imam plea: Supreme Court refuses to pass interim orders without states' replies

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham