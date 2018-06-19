The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

India, All India

Would like to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister: Sudheendra Kulkarni

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 9:19 am IST

Speaking at a panel discussion in Mumbai, Sudheendra Kulkarni praised Rahul Gandhi, saying he is a 'leader with good heart'.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Sudhendra Kulkarni said Rahul Gandhi should visit neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, China and Bangladesh and emerge with ideas to solve the 'big problems'. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Sudhendra Kulkarni said Rahul Gandhi should visit neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, China and Bangladesh and emerge with ideas to solve the 'big problems'. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mumbai: BJP veteran L K Advani's former aide Sudheendra Kulkarni on Monday said India needs a leader who can solve "big problems" such as the Kashmir issue and therefore he would like to see Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the future prime minister.

Listing disputes with Pakistan and China, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "failed" to solve the big problems.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Mumbai, Sudheendra Kulkarni praised Rahul Gandhi, saying he is a "leader with good heart".

He said dialogue is the only solution to solve the long-standing dispute with Pakistan, and normalising ties with the neighbouring country is key to India becoming a great nation.

"We must state what is required for solving the problem with Pakistan. And which is why I made a suggestion that I would like to see Rahul Gandhi as future prime minister," he said at the event organised by All India Professionals' Congress.

The event was attended by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, whose book 'Spectrum Politics' was launched there.

Kulkarni added: "(Rahul Gandhi) is young and he is idealist. He is a man with compassion. No political leader in recent times had spoken the language of love, affection and compassion."

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Sudhendra Kulkarni said Rahul Gandhi should visit neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, China and Bangladesh and emerge with ideas to solve the "big problems".

"Like Rajiv Gandhi did when he was in the opposition... He went to Afghanistan. Similarly, Rahul ji should go to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and emerge as a leader with new ideas on how to solve big problems that Modi ji has failed to solve," Kulkarni said.

He described himself as a "well-wisher" of the Congress and pitched for a dialogue between the party and the RSS notwithstanding their differences.

Tags: lk advani, sudheendra kulkarni, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

2

Maharashtra couple holds ballot to decide baby’s name

3

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

4

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

5

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham