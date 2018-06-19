The Asian Age | News

PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on 48th birthday, hopes for his 'long and healthy life'

Published : Jun 19, 2018
'Birthday greetings to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life,' read the tweet from PM Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi turns 48 today. It is his first birthday since he took charge of the Congress last year. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi turns 48 today. It is his first birthday since he took charge of the Congress last year. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Forgetting all the verbal attacks on him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Congress president Rahul Gandhi for a long and healthy life on his birthday.

Rahul Gandhi turns 48 today. It is his first birthday since he took charge of the Congress last year.

On PM Modi’s birthday last year on September 17, Rahul Gandhi had also wished the Prime Minister. 

PM Modi’s birthday wish to Rahul Gandhi were posted hours after the Congress president targeted him over Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) protest at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s official home.

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “turning a blind eye to anarchy”.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have targeted each other during the election campaigns over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Congress workers celebrated Rahul Gandhi's 48th birthday outside party's headquarters in Delhi. Posters of the Congress president were also put up outside the headquarters and drums were played to celebrate his birthday. The Congress is expected to throw a grand birthday party for Rahul Gandhi later in the evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

