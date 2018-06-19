Mystery caller warns of bomb in airborne Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo flight

Investigations found the bomb threat call to Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo flight to be essentially a hoax.

The bomb threat to IndiGo Jaipur-Mumbai flight was analysed and was classified as a 'specific bomb threat'. Representational Image (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: IndiGo call centre has received a bomb threat call for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight early on Tuesday morning. The flight was already in the air.

According to reports, low-cost carrier IndiGo received the call at around 5:30 am from an unidentified person. The person on the call told the airline that there was a bomb threat to Jaipur-Mumbai 6E 218 flight.

“We immediately reported the matter to Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) and followed all security protocols. The concerned authorities carried out the investigation and declared the call as specific bomb threat. Following clearance, operations will be resumed as normal,” IndiGo said.

The bomb threat was analysed and was classified as a "specific bomb threat", IndiGo added. Investigations however found the call to be essentially a hoax.

"Following the clearance by the authorities, operations will be resumed as normal," IndiGo said.

The flight's scheduled departure is at 5:05 am; it lands in Mumbai at 7 am.

(With inputs from ANI)