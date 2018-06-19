The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

India, All India

Dynastic hierarchy closing doors of opportunity for common man: Varun Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 9:10 am IST

Varun Gandhi said if one today looked at film industry, sports fraternity, politics, almost all doors were closed to the common man.

Gandhi was addressing an event on 'The road to India's Future: Opportunities and Challenges,' organised by Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI | File)
Bengaluru: Gandhi scion and BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday lamented that dynastic hierarchy in various important areas, including politics, was closing the doors of opportunity for the common man.

"How do we open the doors to more people in politics? Everybody knows that politics has dynastic approaches. There are certain families in every state, district, and country that are prominent. It is unfortunate but true," he said.

Gandhi was addressing an event on 'The road to India's Future: Opportunities and Challenges,' organised by Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries in Bengaluru.

He said that no important sector was devoid of this phenomenon.

Varun Gandhi said if one today looked at the film industry, sports fraternity, politics and industry, almost all doors were closed to the common man.

"And if you are a talented young person growing up in a small town and you have immense talent and courage, ability what will you do? Sometimes it is just wasted away. It saddens me," Gandhi, who hails from the Nehru family, said at the event.

He, however, admitted that he would not have grown politically if he had not come from a political dynasty.

Speaking about the poor innovation in India, Gandhi said there was a lack of funding. While China spends three per cent of its GDP on research and development, India's share is a meagre 0.6 per cent of its GDP.

Another reason for faltering in innovation was that 93 per cent of start-ups failed in India mainly because investors do not give sufficient time to let the venture grow.

Gandhi said the education system needs a reform where PhD research should be linked to industry and innovation.

He also underlined the need to make education accessible to all.

Gandhi also spoke about environmental hazards, citing the examples of landfill sites at Dera and Bandhwari village of Faridabad and Gurgaon, the two satellite towns of Delhi.

The shutdown of the waste treatment plants in these towns had resulted in most people getting cancer, he said.

Tags: varun gandhi, dynastic hierarchy, opportunity for common man, federation of karnataka chambers of commerce and industries
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

