The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, All India

Bucking global trend, India, Pakistan add nuclear arms

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 6:03 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 6:02 am IST

A factor contributing to the need for deadly strategic weapons is the peculiarity of the security situation in South Asia.

Of the world’s nine nuclear weaponised nations, India, Pakistan and China increased their stockpile of nuclear weapons in the year from the beginning of 2017 to January 2018.
 Of the world’s nine nuclear weaponised nations, India, Pakistan and China increased their stockpile of nuclear weapons in the year from the beginning of 2017 to January 2018.

New Delhi: Amid a belligerent bilateral relationship of rancour and a legacy of wars between them, India and Pakistan are bucking a global trend by increasing the number of nuclear weapons in their arsenal.

Of the world’s nine nuclear weaponised nations, India, Pakistan and China increased their stockpile of nuclear weapons in the year from the beginning of 2017 to January 2018.

While the leading nuclear countries US and Russia reduced their nuclear arsenal, UK, France and Israel kept the numbers static. North Korea’s figures were not available. According to the findings of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) put out in its SIPRI Yearbook 2018 released on Monday, India’s stock of nuclear weapons went up from 120-130 in 2017 to 130-140 in 2018 while Pakistan’s stockpile increased from 130-140 in 2017 to 140-150 in 2018. China increased its nuke arsenal from 270 in 2017 to 280 in 2018.

These numbers actually bucked the global trend of a more than 3 per cent decrease in the number of nuclear weapons, from 14,935 to 14,465 due to cutbacks by the US and Russia in keeping with the provisions of the implementation of the 2010 treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START). But Russia and the US still maintained huge stockpiles of 6,450 and 6,850, respectively.

Another facet of the increasing arsenal in India, Pakistan and China is also the concomitant development of land, sea, and air-based missile delivery systems that can carry nuclear payloads as also the development of missiles with greater ranges. A factor contributing to the need for deadly strategic weapons is the peculiarity of the security situation in South Asia. While India perceives a challenge from a rising China, Pakistan’s India-centric policy, a legacy of a perceived existential threat from India, results in it resorting to state-supported terrorism especially in the troubled Kashmir valley. The SIPRI Yearbook said, “Pakistan has prioritised the development of nuclear-capable short-range missiles that appear to be intended for tactical nuclear roles and missions.

In pursuing its ‘full-spectrum deterrence’ posture, Pakistan’s defence planners have given particular attention to nuclear options for responding to an Indian military doctrine that envisages carrying out rapid but limited conventional attacks on Pakistani territory using forward-deployed forces.”

However, the international order continues to be haunted by a likely scenario in Pakistan that could arise if terrorists seize and gain control of the nuclear arsenal.

Tags: nuclear weapon, kashmir valley, international order
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

2

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

3

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

4

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

5

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham