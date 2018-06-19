4 dead, 5 injured as fire breaks out in Lucknow's Hotel Viraat

The fire spread to several floors of Hotel Viraat International located in Charbagh near the Lucknow railway station.

'More than 50 people were rescued from the building. Cause of fire still to be ascertained,' police said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: Four people have died in a major fire at Hotel Viraat International in Lucknow early Tuesday morning.

The fire spread to several floors of the hotel located in Charbagh near the Lucknow railway station but no casualties have been reported yet.

Five people who were injured have been taken to the hospital.

“More than 50 people were rescued from the building. Cause of fire still to be ascertained. If we find any lapse on hotel's part during our investigation, we will take strict action against the people concerned,” said S Pandey, IG Lucknow on Charbagh fire incident.

According to an NDTV report, there were around 35 to 40 people staying at the hotel when the fire broke out. Police said most of the guests were safely evacuated on time and all rooms have been checked thoroughly.

The fire department received a call just after 6 am. It took the fire fighters about two hours to control the blaze. According to the firefighters, the fire seems to have started from the basement.