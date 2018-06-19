The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, All India

2019: Anger against MPs may cost BJP 60 plus seats

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 4:16 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 4:15 am IST

According to sources privy to the discussion at the meeting, these MPs are either unpopular in their constituencies, or are not known at all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the BJP prepares for the 2019 electoral battle, feedback from the ground suggests that the saffron party could face serious threat not just from the might of a combined Opposition, but also anger against some of its own sitting MPs, leading to a loss of 60-75 parliamentary seats across the country.

At the meeting of the RSS and BJP’s top brass called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, leaders discussed how the party may have to replace 40 to 55 per cent of its sitting MPs, including ministers, who, according to feedback, are facing strong anti-incumbency.

According to sources privy to the discussion at the meeting, these MPs are either unpopular in their constituencies, or are not known at all. Some of them have barely set foot in their constituencies in the four years since they won the seat riding on the Modi wave, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh could be among the states where the BJP could see the maximum number of its MPs being replaced as feedback suggests that the party could lose nearly 25 to 30 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.  

At the Saturday meeting, which was attended by RSS second-in-command Bhaiyya Joshi, BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Rajnath Singh, along with other senior RSS leaders, it was decided that the RSS will depute its leaders on all parliamentary seats to collect feedback on various issues.

Though the BJP has already decided to depute three office-bearers to each Lok Sabha seat, the Sangh Parivar cadre plays a crucial role in shaping and implementing the BJP’s electoral strategies.

In 2014, the BJP had registered a historic win when it won 282 out of the total 543 parliamentary seats. A loss of 60 seats would mean that BJP would not have a clear majority on its own.

In Uttar Pradesh, where caste plays a crucial role, the RSS-BJP leadership discussed the possibility of taking on a joint Opposition, which had posed a serious challenge in some of the recently held bypolls in the state.

Though the BJP performed exceptionally well in the last Lok Sabha polls by bagging 71 of the total 80 parliamentary seats and registered a massive sweep in the Assembly polls, feedback suggests that regional satraps will dominate and may control the narrative if they decide to join forces against the BJP in 2019.

The BJP lost crucial Lok Sabha seats, including Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana, in bypolls to the regional players who had joined forces against it.

At the meeting leaders also discussed how the RSS-BJP leadership needs to make its reach-out programmes in Northeast and non-BJP ruled states more aggressive. 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, rss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

2

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

3

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

4

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

5

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham