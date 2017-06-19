The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 19, 2017 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi hospital declares newborn dead, kin finds infant alive before burial

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 9:44 am IST

The infant's father said, the hospital staff had declared the baby dead, sealed the body in a pack and handed it over to them for burial.

Safdarjung Hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry into the matter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Safdarjung Hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry into the matter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: In a shocking case of negligence, a newborn was allegedly declared ‘dead’ by the staff of a central government hospital on Sunday but was found to be alive just before the infant was to be buried.

A police officer had earlier said the baby died but later claimed that there was another case in the hospital and that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The baby is alive, the officer, who did not want to be named, said. The incident occurred at Safdarjung Hospital when a resident of Badarpur delivered a baby this morning.

The nursing staff apparently failed to find any sign of breathing.

"The doctor and the nursing staff declared the baby dead and sealed the body in a pack, labelled it and handed it over to us for burial," said Rohit, the father of the child.

As the mother's condition was not stable, she remained in the hospital while the father and other family members took the body and went home, making preparations for the burial.

But then Rohit's sister suddenly felt some movement in the pack and when they opened it, they found the baby breathing and moving its limbs.

Immediately a PCR call was made and the baby was rushed to Apollo Hospital from where it was shifted to Safdarjung.

The shocked parents have approached the police regarding the case. "How can they be so irresponsible and declare a baby, who is alive, as dead? If we had not opened the sealed pack in time, my baby really would have died and we would never have come to know the truth. This is a gross negligence on part of the hospital and the guilty should be punished," Rohit said.

Safdarjung Hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"The woman had delivered a baby 22-weeks-old premature baby. As per WHO guidelines, babies born before 22 weeks and weighing less than 500 gms do not survive and are not considered as deliveries. The baby was motionless without any cry or respiration after birth. We have ordered an inquiry to find out whether it was checked properly if the baby was alive or not before being declared dead and handed over to his parents," said A K Rai, Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital.

According to another doctor, such babies are kept under observation for about an hour before being declared dead.  

Tags: safdarjung hospital, world health organization, hospital negligence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Dog honoured with retirement party; served Orlando airport for 5 years

2

No card, only hard cash for President nomination in Digital India

3

Indian-American’s upcoming hotel chain ‘American Idea’ inspired by Trump’s campaign

4

Gal Gadot shows the real meaning of 'Wonder Woman'

5

Witty bar sign to keep rude customers away goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham