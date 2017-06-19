The Asian Age | News

Centre, state using us as pawns: Darjeeling MLA on BJP MP's absence from hills

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
The GJM is an ally of the BJP; it was with the help of the GJM that the saffron party won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat twice in 2009, '14.

Activists of GJM take out rally in Darjeeling on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Monday expressed its ‘displeasure’ with the Centre and questioned the absence of Darjeeling BJP MP S S Ahluwalia at the time of crisis.

"The role of alliance partner the BJP is very unfortunate and very disappointing. We had expected something positive from the Central government.

"We feel that we are being used as pawns by the Centre and the state," Darjeeling MLA and senior GJM leader Amar Singh Rai said.

"We are ready to sit with the Centre anytime. But with the state, the condition would be that they withdraw all forces and allow normalcy to return as a confidence building measure. And we will sit for dialogue with Gorkhaland as the sole agenda," Rai said.

Questioning the absence of local BJP MP S S Ahluwalia, Rai said it was very ‘unfortunate’ that he chose to stay away from his own constituency during this hour of crisis.

"Where is Mr Ahluwalia? The MP should have been in Darjeeling, everyone feels the same. He should have been here in this hour of crisis. We are very disappointed with him," Rai said.

