Monday, Jun 19, 2017

India, All India

Bihar: 6 men gangrape class 10 girl, push her from moving train; 1 arrested

ANI
Published : Jun 19, 2017
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 12:00 pm IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured the girl of bringing the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice.

The girl's condition was said to be critical and a team of doctors was continuously monitoring her health at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Patna: A Class X girl was allegedly gangraped by a group of six people and thrown from a moving train on Friday before it reached Bihar's Kiul junction.

The girl's condition was said to be critical and a team of doctors was continuously monitoring her health at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The girl hails from Lakhochak village in the Lakhisarai district.

She stepped out on Thursday night to relieve herself and was captured by a group of six people.

The accused took her to the Vanshipur Railway station and boarded a local train.

As the Kiul Junction approached, they threw her from the moving train in the late hours of Friday.

The locals took the girl to a nearby medical centre where her parents reached in the afternoon.

With her condition continuously deteriorating, the doctors referred her to the PMCH where she was initially denied a bed.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured the girl of bringing the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice.

The victim's brother has identified two of the perpetrators of whom one has been arrested already.

A team, led by Lakhisarai DSP Pankaj Kumar, has been formed to investigate the matter.

